Brooklyn mom stabbed while defending toddler in stroller from woman with knife: NYPD

A woman armed with a knife attacked a mother as she was pushing her toddler in a stroller along a Brooklyn street, according to police.

The 34-year-old mom was with her 3-year-old daughter near Jay Street and Tillary Street in Downtown Brooklyn around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a woman in a blonde wig walking by started arguing with her, police said. The woman threatened to harm the young child, which is when the mother stepped between her and the stroller to protect the child.

The other woman took out a knife and stabbed the mother in the chest and multiple times in the legs before running off on Jay Street, according to police. Surveillance cameras captured the woman talking on the phone – with a blonde wig under her arm.

The mother was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she is expected to recover. Her toddler was not hurt, police said.

Police said Lequasiah Lawrence, 25, was taken into custody on Wednesday for charges including felony assault and attempted murder. Contact information for her attorney was not immediately known.