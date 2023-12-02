Brooklyn man stabs mom to death over apparent claims she was poisoning him: Sources

A 30-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested by police overnight after his mother was found dead inside her bedroom from an apparent stab wound to her neck.

Police said a downstairs neighbor heard arguing Friday night coming from second floor apartment where Inna Deskovich lived on 93rd Street in Bay Ridge.

After reportedly seeing her son leave the residence, the neighbor went upstairs to check on the situation and found Deskovich laying on the bed with a stab wound to her neck, police sources said. The neighbor then called 911.

Officers and EMS responded to the home around 8 p.m., with the latter pronouncing the 52-year-old woman dead.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to sources, a second 911 call was made a short time later by the son's friend claiming he admitted to stabbing his mother over concerns she was poisoning him.

Police picked the 30-year-old up outside his home a few blocks away on Gelston Avenue; he's facing murder charges.