Chilling video shows deadly hit-run in Brooklyn

A 74-year-old Brooklyn man is dead, and troubling surveillance footage shows the hit-and-run driver responsible.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street near Bay Ridge Avenue and Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge around 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a white SUV traveling northbound.

Chilling surveillance footage shows the moment of impact, as bystanders watch in horror.

The vehicle kept going after hitting the man, leaving him lying in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Police identified him as Segundo Reina-Gaon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

People who live in the area say the intersection is busy, and accidents are not uncommon.