Brooklyn Family Welcomes Second Baby Born on Leap Day

The odds are 1 in 2 million - but it happened to one Brooklyn family who now has two so-called "Leaplings" after the birth of their daughter on Saturday.

The Demchak family welcomed their daughter and second child, Scout, on February 29, also known as Leap Day.

Scout's older brother, Omri, was also born on February 29, four years ago.

"I kept saying, 'I cannot believe this is happening again,'" dad, Dane Demchak said. "We are thankful, we are so glad to have her here. But it's unreal."

In addition to the children's birthdays on February 29, mom Lindsay was born on February 26 and grandmother Irene on February 28.

"It's part of a birthday bonanza, we have four birthdays and it's always been difficult, especially with me," laughed Douglas Knowles, grandfather to the birthday honorees.

Parents Dane and Lindsay thought they had to be creative with one Leap Day baby, now two are sure to complicate things. But these experienced already have a plan.

Mom and dad plan to split the birthdays most years, celebrating Omri on February 28 and Scout on March 1.