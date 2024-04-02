8-year-old girl's death at Brooklyn home under investigation

The NYPD is investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl who was found unconscious in a Brooklyn home a day ago, authorities said Tuesday.

The child, whose identity has not been released, was discovered at a home in East New York around noon Monday.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no signs of trauma to her body.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The medical examiner's office will determine how she died.