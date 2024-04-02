Brooklyn

8-year-old girl's death at Brooklyn home under investigation

Few details were immediately available Tuesday. Here's what we know so far

By NBC New York Staff

The NYPD is investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl who was found unconscious in a Brooklyn home a day ago, authorities said Tuesday.

The child, whose identity has not been released, was discovered at a home in East New York around noon Monday.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no signs of trauma to her body.

The medical examiner's office will determine how she died.

