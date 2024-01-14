Bronx woman killed crossing street after hit by 2 cars, second races off

A woman died Saturday evening near her Bronx home when police said she was struck by two cars, and the driver of the first didn't stick around.

The 53-year-old was crossing the street against the traffic light when a car struck her from behind, according to police and surveillance video. The video shows the second car stop, but the first did not.

Police rushed to the Melrose Avenue and East 157th Street intersection around 7 p.m. and found the woman unresponsive in the road.

According to the video, she had crossed halfway through the intersection, seemingly pausing to wait for the rest of the roadway to be clear, when a white SUV driving northbound struck her. A second car, a grey Jeep Wrangler, then hit the woman as well.

The 53-year-old driver of the Jeep did stay on scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

Witnesses said the woman had been making her way to a bodega about a block from her home when she was struck and killed.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is handing the case.