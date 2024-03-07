17-year-old shot in neck near Bronx playground and elementary school: Police sources

A 17-year-old suffered critical injuries as he was shot in the neck near a Bronx playground, according to law enforcement sources.

Gunfire rang out around 4:15 p.m. on Cauldwell Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. The crime scene appeared to be adjacent to the Grove Hill Playground, which is attached to PS 157.

The teenage victim was shot in the neck and rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where police said he was in critical condition.

Police sources said multiple shots were fired and that the gunman ran off immediately afterward.

An investigation is ongoing.