Bronx

Bronx Pedestrian Fatally Struck by FDNY Ambulance Driver

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man walking in a Bronx intersection was killed Sunday morning after he was struck by an ambulance, police and fire officials say.

The unidentified male victim was walking near Dekalb Avenue and E Gun Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. when he was struck by the ambulance, according to department officials.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man was reportedly briefly pinned underneath the ambulance before he could be removed and rushed to a nearby hospital in the Bronx. Upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear if the ambulance lights were on or if the team of EMTs were in midst of an emergency call.

News

Storm Team 4 1 hour ago

First Snow of New Year Expected Monday Morning Could Give Some Icy Commute

covid testing 18 hours ago

NY Trumps Case Record by 9K, Reports Over 85,000 New Positives on New Year's Day

Multiple city agencies, including the Department of Transportation, the FDNY and the NYPD's Collision Investigation Square, are looking into the death.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxFDNYpedestrian death
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us