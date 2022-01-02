Bronx Pedestrian Fatally Struck by FDNY Ambulance Driver

A man walking in a Bronx intersection was killed Sunday morning after he was struck by an ambulance, police and fire officials say.

The unidentified male victim was walking near Dekalb Avenue and E Gun Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. when he was struck by the ambulance, according to department officials.

The man was reportedly briefly pinned underneath the ambulance before he could be removed and rushed to a nearby hospital in the Bronx. Upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear if the ambulance lights were on or if the team of EMTs were in midst of an emergency call.

Multiple city agencies, including the Department of Transportation, the FDNY and the NYPD's Collision Investigation Square, are looking into the death.