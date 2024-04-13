Bronx

2 dead, 3 hurt in red-light wreckage in the Bronx

The driver and passengers, both in their 20s, were pronounced dead

By Myles Miller

Two young men were killed early Saturday morning after blowing through a red light and slamming into another car, before coming to a deadly stop against a subway station pillar in the Bronx, police said.

The men were reportedly driving a BMW "at a high rate of speed" when they ran a red light on Jerome Avenue and East Fordham Road around 4:15 a.m., according to police.

After blowing the light, police say they clipped a Nissan Rogue. The crash sent both cars spinning, and sent the BMW straight into the pillar of the elevated station for the No. 4 train.

The 23-year-old BMW operator and his 21-year-old passenger both died, according to police.

Three women inside the Nissan were all taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where they were being treated for their injuries. All were expected to survive.

