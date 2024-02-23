Manhattan

Boy falls 3 stories at Manhattan high-rise, lands on balcony

He had been playing on the 12th floor when he fell, investigators said

By NBC New York Staff

child off balcony
News 4

A 7-year-old boy is lucky to be alive -- and with only minor injuries -- after he fell from a 12th-floor balcony at a high-rise building in East Harlem Friday, authorities say.

It wasn't clear how the boy fell, but he landed on a balcony on the ninth floor of the East 131st Street building between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, officials said.

It happened around 11 a.m.

No criminality is suspected. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

