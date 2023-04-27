New Jersey

Book Checked Out of NJ Library in 1979 Finally Returned — Nearly 16,000 Days Overdue

By NBC New York Staff

Mercer County Library System

Better late than never?

A book that was checked out of a New Jersey library in 1979 has turned up in a box of book donations at the Hopewell Branch of the Mercer County Library system.

As a maintenance worker was sorting through the box looking for any wet or moldy books that would need to be thrown out, he found the book "Back to Basics," which appeared to be an old library book.

It turns out the book was from the Mercer County Library in Trenton, and was nearly 16,000 days overdue, having originally been due on July 25, 1979, the county library said. That makes for one hefty overdue fine.

For anyone trying to do the math: At 10 cents a day, the late fee would be $1,600. But the library caps late fees at just $6.

It wasn't immediately clear who returned the book, or where it's been for the last 44 years.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyweirdMercer Countyweird news
