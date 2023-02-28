Nassau County

Body Found Floating in Water at Long Island Marina: Police

By NBC New York Staff

nassau county police car

A man's body was found floating in the water at a marina on Long Island, according to police.

The body was found just after 8:30 a.m. at the Safe Harbor Marina along Shore Road in Glen Cove, police said. The 68-year-old man was pronounced dead two hours later Monday morning, Nassau County police said.

The man's name was not immediately released, and it was not clear if his death was believed to be criminal in nature.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Nassau CountyLong Island
