Bicyclist Killed as Truck Rounds Corner in Brooklyn

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck going around a corner in Brooklyn, police said.

The rider was at the corner of Vandervoort Avenue and Rewe Street in East Williamsburg around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, according to police. That’s when a truck traveling south tried to make a left and collided into the bicyclist.

The victim was taken to Woodhall Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, with no charges yet filed. The crash is under investigation.