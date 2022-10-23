dog parade

Best in Show: Costumed Dogs Strut in Annual NYC Halloween Parade

Dogs with costumes compete in the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square in New York City, United States on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Strutting the park in their very best, New York's furry friends competed Saturday for top prizes in an annual costume competition that never disappoints.

Dozens of pups filled Tompkins Square Park for the return of the 32nd Annual Halloween Dog Parade, back in the East Village location after being relocated last year.

The pets, adorned in color and creative costumes, competed in categories that included "Best Costume on Wheels," "Best Celebrity-Themed Costume," and "Best Group Costume."

Aaron Reeves and Farah Azmi with their cockapoo, Theo, dressed as Top Gun: Maverick. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Aaron Reeves and Farah Azmi with their cockapoo, Theo, dressed as "Top Gun: Maverick." (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Billy Chan and Nicole Ng with their dog, Allie the terroir, dressed as UP participates in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Billy Chan and Nicole Ng, with their dog, Allie the terroir, dressed as "UP" participates in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Movies inspired a handful of Saturday's looks, including the much-beloved Pixar film "Up" and summer blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

This year's Best in Show category is open to an online vote, and the winner will be announced on Halloween.

Cleo The Clown Chihuahua and her owner participate in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Cleo The Clown Chihuahua and her owner participate in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Dianne Ferrer and Tim Lawson wheel french bulldogs, Carly and Max all dressed as a train and the conductors. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Dianne Ferrer and Tim Lawson wheel french bulldogs, Carly and Max, all dressed as a train and the conductors. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

dog paradeHalloweentompkins square park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us