Best in Show: Costumed Dogs Strut in Annual NYC Halloween Parade

Strutting the park in their very best, New York's furry friends competed Saturday for top prizes in an annual costume competition that never disappoints.

Dozens of pups filled Tompkins Square Park for the return of the 32nd Annual Halloween Dog Parade, back in the East Village location after being relocated last year.

The pets, adorned in color and creative costumes, competed in categories that included "Best Costume on Wheels," "Best Celebrity-Themed Costume," and "Best Group Costume."

Movies inspired a handful of Saturday's looks, including the much-beloved Pixar film "Up" and summer blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

This year's Best in Show category is open to an online vote, and the winner will be announced on Halloween.

