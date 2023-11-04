Best fall foliage spots in the US? That goes to Central Park, according to Yelp

Looking to take the perfect fall foliage picture? The best spots may be a lot closer than you think.

Of all the scenic areas in the country, Central Park was ranked the top spot in the U.S. to see the fall colors, according to Yelp users.

There are ample spots around the reservoir, The Lake, or even Turtle Pond that have great settings for pictures. Or anywhere that can get some of the scenic buildings in the background as well.

But there are other locations in the tri-state that made the list as well. Bear Mountain State Park, in Orange County, landed at number eight on the list. The walkway over the Hudson State Historic Park in Poughkeepsie was ranked ninth.