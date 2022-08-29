Bathroom Floor Collapse Plunges Woman Into NYC Apartment Building Basement

A sudden collapse of the floor inside a Bronx apartment building unit sent a woman falling down into the cellar below -- and spurred angry calls from tenants blaming their landlord for allegedly failing to take care of the building.

City officials reported the partial collapse at a building on Shakespeare Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood. It happened around 12 p.m. Sunday.

Inspectors said a section of the bathroom floor of a first floor apartment, directly in front of the shower and toilet, gave way and a woman plunged into the opening. She received minor injuries from the fall.

Department of Buildings officials cited the building's landlord for lack of proper maintenance.

Tenants that afternoon were furious over incident and called on the property owner to improve conditions.

"We've been telling the landlord and the super what all the problems we've been facing in this building, they don't fix nothing in the building," one resident said.

There was no comment from the building's landlord Sunday evening.