Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station

A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said.

The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.

A woman then told the man that he had dropped money in front of him, police said, likely as a distraction. After the victim picked up the cash, he realized his backpack had been replaced with a bag that wasn't his.

Everything that was inside his bag had gone missing, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made, and police do not have anyone in custody in connection to the eye-popping grand larceny. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.