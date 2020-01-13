New Jersey

Authorities: Woman Adjusting Car’s GPS Drives Into NJ Lake

Pexels/CC

What to Know

  • A woman adjusting a GPS device drove off the road and into a lake in northern New Jersey, but no injuries were reported
  • The 35-year-old woman and two children were in the car when the accident occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in Parsippany, authorities said
  • All three were able to safely escape from the vehicle before emergency responders arrived on scene; The driver, whose name was not released, was adjusting the GPS device when she drove in to lake Parsippany, a private lake covering 168 acres

A woman adjusting a GPS device drove off the road and into a lake in northern New Jersey, but no injuries were reported.

The 35-year-old woman and two children were in the car when the accident occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in Parsippany, authorities said. All three were able to safely escape from the vehicle before emergency responders arrived on scene.

The driver, whose name was not released, was adjusting the GPS device when she drove in to lake Parsippany, a private lake covering 168 acres. She was cited for careless driving.

Authorities have not said if the woman and the children were related.

