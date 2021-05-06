CRIME STOPPERS

Attacker Breaks Phone After Woman Vows to Call Cops Over Rogue NYC Subway Shove

The woman was treated at the scene for pain and swelling to her wrist

A stranger shoved a 55-year-old woman to the ground of a Bronx subway station without provocation Wednesday, then smashed her phone, breaking the screen, when she threatened to call police to report him, authorities said a day later.

The woman told cops a man pushed her from behind in the Fordham Road Station, by the B and D lines, around 9:20 a.m. The shove landed her on the ground, at which point she said she'd call police, authorities say.

That's when the suspect snatched the phone from her hand and smashed it on the ground, breaking the screen. He then ran off.

The woman was treated at the scene for pain and swelling to her wrist.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

