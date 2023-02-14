At Least 9 Hurt After NJ Transit Bus Collides With Cement Truck on Turnpike: NJSP

At least nine passengers on an NJ Transit bus were hurt Tuesday after it crashed with a cement truck while traveling on the NJ Turnpike, state police said.

The incident, which took place at around 7:35 a.m., involved a bus from the No. 139 line, with 32 passengers on board, operating from Lakewood to New York's Port Authority Terminal.

The crash took place northbound near Interchange 13 in Elizabeth.

Nine passengers and the bus operator were being treated for minor non-life threatening injuries, police said, adding that the remaining customers were accommodated by another bus to continue their trip.

An investigation is ongoing.