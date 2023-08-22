At least 1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting during party at Long Island event space: Police

One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at an end-of-summer party at a Long Island event space, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the deadly incident in Valley Stream, but there was a large presence by Nassau County police in the area of Ocean Avenue for much of early Tuesday morning. Witnesses said the shooting went down at a space called Dopies, and a man asked not to be identified said he heard about six or seven shots fired.

One partygoer said that it was a friendly, farewell-to-summer event with mostly young people attending, when things turned hostile. People started running down the block right after.

Those who live in the area said it is highly unusual for a shooting or anything of like it to occur in the residential neighborhood.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Witnesses said they saw multiple people who had suffered injuries. It wasn't immediately clear if those hurt had been shot or if they were injured in some other fashion. No information related to the victims had been shared by police.

Video showed officers securing the neighborhood and looking for evidence.

The street remained closed to traffic for hours. An investigation is ongoing.