Are You Eligible for Monkeypox Vaccine in NYC? What to Know Amid Worst-Ever US Outbreak

What to Know The U.S. is in the midst of its largest-ever monkeypox virus disease outbreak, and New York City accounts for about a fifth of all cases

Monkeypox is most often spread through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus. It can also spread through contact with clothing, bedding and other items used by a contagious person

The JYNNEOS vaccine has been approved by the FDA for the prevention of monkeypox in people ages 18 and older; it is given as two doses, at least four weeks apart

New York City health officials are clarifying guidance around who should get vaccinated against monkeypox amid a largest-ever U.S. outbreak that shows no signs of slowing -- and that has seen the five boroughs drive about a fifth of all cases.

The health department is expected to expound Thursday upon its just-revealed Phase 1 strategy to deploy the coveted vaccine to the most at-risk New Yorkers. It comes a day after the city received a fresh batch of 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses and pledged to open more appointments, which had been futile pending the arrival of more vials.

An "unfortunate glitch," though, made the appointments available prematurely, prompting a flood of confusion and a flurry of apologies from city health officials as they worked to correct the problem. Appointments made erroneously will be honored.

No additional appointments are expected to open until early next week.

"Vaccine supply is currently low. Appointments will be made available on a rolling basis and based on available supply," an announcement on the city health website reads. "If you have been informed by the Health Department that you are a close contact of someone who has monkeypox, we will provide you with instructions about where to get vaccinated. Do not make a vaccination appointment yourself."

Thursday's announcement is also expected to focus on raising awareness around the disease typically confined to the African continent and around testing, as New York City looks to make access to preventive care and treatment more widely available.

One vaccine clinic has already been opened at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic on Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, though no appointments have been available. That location, along with another at the Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic (2238 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan), will be open on Thursday for appointments only. A third site, located at the Corona Sexual Health Clinic, is expected to open later this month.

JYNNEOS is the FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine, but the United States supply is limited right now, despite some reserves being released from the federal stockpile.

At this point, eligibility in New York City is limited to "gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men and transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary persons ages 18 and older who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days," under the guidelines released by the health department. Learn more here.

The next round of federally allocated monkeypox vaccine doses is expected later in July, city health officials said, and pledged more appointments would go online soon.

"Providing vaccine for New Yorkers at highest risk of transmission will ensure more New Yorkers are protected against monkeypox," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. "The city will continue to work with the federal government to secure additional doses."

As of Thursday, New York City has reported 119 presumed cases of monkeypox, accounting for 19.6% of the 605 United States total reported by the CDC.

While monkeypox is contagious and rare in the United States, health officials say the risk to the general public is quite low. And this isn't COVID all over again.

As opposed to the early days of the COVID pandemic, when there was no effective treatment, there are already multiple vaccines that work against the orthopoxvirus that causes monkeypox. It's just a matter, again, of ensuring sufficient supply.

That said, there is new evidence the virus may be circulating among people who don't have symptoms, potentially suggesting infections are more widespread than understood.

How Do You Catch Monkeypox?

The CDC issued new monkeypox guidance as the number of suspected cases nationwide boomed, marking America's largest-ever outbreak of monkeypox, which typically has been confined to other continents.

While the CDC says the risk to the general public remains low, people are urged to avoid close contact with those who are sick, including those with skin or genital lesions, as well as sick or dead animals. Anyone displaying symptoms, like unexplained skin rash or lesions, should reach out to their healthcare providers for guidance.

It is also advised to avoid eating meat that comes from wild game or using products (such as creams, powders or lotions) that come from wild animals from Africa.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research -- resulting in its name. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first case in a human was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it has been found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, the CDC says. It presents itself as a flu-like illness accompanied by lymph-node swelling and rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox starts off with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Monkeypox also causes lymph nodes to swell, something that smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risks for monkeypox. See more information from the travel notice here.