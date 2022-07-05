monkeypox

Connecticut Reports First Case of Monkeypox Amid National Outbreak

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The state's first case of monkeypox is a man from New Haven County, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

DPH officials said the patient is a man between the ages of 40 and 49. He is a resident of New Haven County.

At this time, DPH said the man is isolating and has not been hospitalized.

We already have vaccines and treatments approved for monkeypox
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The United States is currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, and there
will likely be additional cases in Connecticut in the weeks ahead. Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person. This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact," said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

Monkeypox is not classified as a sexually transmitted disease

Juthani said DPH believes the risk to Connecticut from this case is low.

U.S. & World

water rescue 5 mins ago

3 Men Presumed Dead After Attempted Rescue of 8-Year-Old in California River

highland park fourth of july parade 5 hours ago

Injuries in Illinois Fourth of July Parade Mass Shooting Rise to 47

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes monkeypox as a rare disease caused by an infection with the monkeypox virus.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

  • fever
  • headache
  • muscle aches and backache
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • chills
  • exhaustion
  • a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear inside the mouth or on other parts of the body including the hands, feet, chest, etc.

Officials at the CDC say sometimes people get a rash first followed by other symptoms. Other people only experience a rash.

More information about monkeypox can be found here.

This article tagged under:

monkeypox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us