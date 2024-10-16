App store down? Users report problems with downloads nationwide

Thousands of people are reporting issues accessing Apple's app store on Wednesday, primarily people in major cities from New York to Minneapolis and San Francisco.

According to the website Down Detector, complaints started to surge around 11 a.m.

People were reporting issues with downloads and purchases, among other problems.

Apple's system status had yet to reflect a problem as of noon. Its support account didn't post anything on X, either.

🚨 Users are reporting problems with Apple App Store. Is Apple App Store down for you? RT if you are having issues. https://t.co/cTbdR08jnA #appledown — IsDown.app 🔻 Is a service down? (@isdownapp) October 16, 2024

The App Store is currently down for some users ‼️ pic.twitter.com/CO385opnYd — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) October 16, 2024