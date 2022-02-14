Amtrak Train Breaks Down in Queens for 5 Hours (and Counting)

An Amtrak train broke down in Queens Monday morning with more than 100 people aboad -- and nearly 5 hours later, was still there, waiting on a rescue train to pull it into Penn Station.

Acela No. 2151 left Boston South Station at 5:05 a.m. Monday. Passengers took to social media just before 9 a.m. to report the train appeared to have broken down outside a tunnel.

it must also be said that the train has broken down just outside the mouth of the tunnel, where we sit



as amtrak liked to say, gotta break the travel quo — Paul Cohen (@Paul_E_Cohen) February 14, 2022

our @amtrak 'acela' has now spent more time broken down in Queens than it did getting here from Providence ... — Paul Cohen (@Paul_E_Cohen) February 14, 2022

My first time back on Amtrak and heading to first conference since 2019, of course we have been broken down on tracks for more than three hours with no end in sight. Apparently the universe does not want me to enjoy the outside world yet 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Rebecca Velez Frey (@rebecca_vfrey) February 14, 2022

An Amtrak spokesman confirmed the train had been stopped since 8:37 a.m. with a power issue and was waiting on a rescue engine to take the 106 passengers to New York Penn Station. There was, however, no immediate ETA on when the rescue train would arrive.

Passengers were being provided snacks and water in the meantime.

