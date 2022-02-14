Amtrak Train Breaks Down in Queens for 5 Hours (and Counting)

An Amtrak train broke down in Queens Monday morning with more than 100 people aboad -- and nearly 5 hours later, was still there, waiting on a rescue train to pull it into Penn Station.
Acela No. 2151 left Boston South Station at 5:05 a.m. Monday. Passengers took to social media just before 9 a.m. to report the train appeared to have broken down outside a tunnel.
An Amtrak spokesman confirmed the train had been stopped since 8:37 a.m. with a power issue and was waiting on a rescue engine to take the 106 passengers to New York Penn Station. There was, however, no immediate ETA on when the rescue train would arrive.
Passengers were being provided snacks and water in the meantime.
This is a developing story.
