New York City

Overhead power issues slow, stop Amtrak, NJ Transit trains between Philly, NYC

Amtrak train at station
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Be ready to wait if you are travelling by train between Philadelphia and New York Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Amtrak warned of stopped trains and limited service due to overhead wire issues near Metropark, while NJ Transit suspended service.

Amtrak suspended all trains between Philly's 30th Street Station and NYC's Penn Station and only offered limited service from NYC to Philly, the rail carrier said as of 9 a.m.

Keystone trains are only operating between Philly and Harrisburg.

NJ Transit said it suspended service in both directions between Trenton and Metropark and that the North Jersey Coast Line would be delayed. Rail tickets were "being cross honored on NJT bus and private carriers," the transit agency said.

No word yet on when train service will resume to normal.

