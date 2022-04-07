One Person Shot in Parking Lot of American Dream Mall: Sources

East Rutherford, New Jersey, police say they're investigating a shooting at the American Dream Mall on Thursday night.

Two sources tell NBC New York that it appeared one person was shot in the parking lot area of the mall, and the suspect had fled. One senior law enforcement official said the victim walked into the mall and it was locked down as a precaution.

The investigation is still ongoing, the sources said.

Another source says there may be three suspects in total in what is possibly a targeted attack. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear but the person is conscious, according to the source.

There was a shooting at American dream mall. Man shot in his chest 2 times. The scariest thing that has ever happened to me. pic.twitter.com/UWasdTYPJS — isa (@xo_Bella) April 7, 2022

Gov. Phil Murphy later tweeted that he has been briefed on the situation and advised the public to stay away from the area.

I have been briefed on the shooting at the American Dream Mall and @NJSP has set up a command post. We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2022

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.