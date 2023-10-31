Newark

3-year-old found safe after AMBER Alert issued for Newark carjacking: Police

By Tom Shea

A child has been found safe after an AMBER Alert had been issued in New Jersey's largest city as a result of a carjacking, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage. A vehicle was carjacked on Wilson Avenue, with the young boy inside, police said.

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 10 a.m., and about a half hour later, police had located the vehicle in Jersey City. The toddler was found inside the car, unharmed, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, with no further information available.

