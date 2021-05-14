Alleged Teen Car Thief Captured, Baby Inside Safely Returned to NJ Family

A wild kidnapping case came to a quick end in a New Jersey town late Thursday after a teen lifted a car with a 2-year-old baby sitting inside.
The Union County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old is behind bars Friday after stealing a car from a Roselle home on White Street around 11:30 p.m. the night before. The car's owner had arrived home moments earlier and was unloading the car when the young thief struck, according to the prosecutor's release.
Police pursued the 16-year-old driver through nearby Elizabeth and eventually grabbed the teen after a short foot pursuit, prosecutors said.
News
The child was recovered unharmed sitting on a sidewalk on Oak Street back in Roselle and safely returned to the family.
Union County prosecutors have brought charges against the unidentified minor of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree eluding police, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree motor vehicle theft, and fourth-degree resisting arrest.
The teen suspect remains in custody pending a court hearing.