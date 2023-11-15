Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer appears in court for pre-trial hearing

What to Know The accused Gilgo Beach serial killer was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

On Wednesday, Rex Heuermann’s lawyer said the case against his client is not strong. He says several others were suspects in the Gilgo Beach murders and that’s why Brown wants prosecutors to give him detectives’ notes about those other suspects including one he claims former Suffolk County district attorney Tim Sini once wanted to arrest.

Heuermann’s arrest came last July for the murders of three women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway 13 years ago.

The accused Gilgo Beach serial killer was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing -- that his estranged wife also attended.

Before the hearing, for a brief moment Asa Ellerup, suspect's Rex Heuermann's estranged wife, sat quietly in a car outside the Suffolk County Courthouse before navigating through a throng of cameras to go inside.

She watched from the gallery as Heuermann entered the courtroom. The accused serial killer seemed to turn toward he, but Ellerup offered no reaction.

Later, Ellerup said nothing as she left.

This was Ellerup's first visit to court since Heuermann's arrest last July for the murders of three women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway 13 years ago.

"To my knowledge, she doesn't believe he committed these acts or are capable of committing these acts," Michael Brown, Heuermann's lawyer, said.

"So if they went forward with what Mr. Sini wanted, somebody would have been in jail. His name is not Rex Heuermann," Brown said.

Even as Brown tried to cast doubt on the prosecution case, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney revealed a Gilgo grand jury should be finishing its work shortly. That’s an indication Heuermann could soon be charged with a fourth murder -- the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

"We stand ready," Tierney said. "We look forward to trying the case."

The investigations into the other Gilgo Beach murders continue.

There is still no trial date set for Heuermann, although he will be back before a judge in February.