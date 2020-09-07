Afternoon Stabbing Leaves 2 Injured at New Jersey Beach, Mayor Says

Two people were rushed to a New Jersey hospital after a stabbing occurred in the middle of the afternoon Monday on a popular beach.

According to the Point Pleasant Beach mayor, two people were stabbed Labor Day and at least one person was taken into custody in relation to the attack.

There were no outstanding threats to the public, he added.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told NBC New York one victim was stabbed in the chest, the other in the hand.

No motive was immediately released and the details that led up to the attack are still unknown.