New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to name Marine veteran and former NYPD detective Louis Molina as the commissioner of the Department of Correction, two sources familiar with his decisions said Thursday.

Adams' representatives declined to comment.

Molina was most recently chief of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, where he ran the city's jails.

This is a developing story.