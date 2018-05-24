Two yachts crash in Hoboken. One of them was hosting a senior prom for Weehawken High School. (Courtesy: Matt Stallone Photography) (Published 26 minutes ago)

Two yachts collided on the Hudson River in New Jersey Thursday evening, one of them hosting a high school senior prom, authorities say.

Weehawken High School officials say a yacht hosting its senior prom crashed into an empty boat docked at Pier 14 in Hoboken around 7:30 p.m.

Video posted to social media shows the yacht, Cornucopia Destiny, rear-ending the smaller docked yacht, which then crashes into the pier.

Seventy-five students were on board the Cornucopia Destiny for the Weehawken High School senior prom, police said. They were not injured.

There was minor damage to the boat and pier. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.