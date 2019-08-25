Employees of Diamond District Store Tied Up in Brazen Robbery

Surveillance cameras from a nearby store captured the inset images of men who match the description of the suspects given by police.

Three men pretending to be customers in a diamond district jewelry store brandished guns and tied up employees in a brazen daytime robbery on Sunday, police said.

The robbers of Avianne & Co. Jewelers on 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues grabbed jewelry before running off on foot, the NYPD said.

Eli Ariah, who spoke to one of the victims moments after the robbery, said he was told about $4 million worth of jewelry was taken.

They tied up four men working at the store with duct tape and zip ties just after noon, according to the preliminary investigation. None of the victims was hurt, police said.

Police said one of the suspects wore a black and red bandana on his head. A second was heavy seat and work a Kangol hat. The third wore a blue suit and a cowboy hat or fedora.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby store captured images of men who matched the description of the suspects. Police didn't immediately confirm whether the photos showed the suspects.