Both dogs resemble pit bulls, and one succumbed to injuries after being hit by a car, the Woodbridge Animal Group said.

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two dogs that resemble pitbulls have been abandoned near Rt. 1 in Woodbridge in the span of a week

    • One of the dogs was hit by a car and later died as Woodbridge police were transporting her to a veterinary office

    • Both Woodbridge Animal Group and a "private citizen" are offering rewards for information leading to the owner who abandoned the dogs

    Two dogs have been abandoned near Rt. 1 in Woodbridge in the span of a week — one of which succumbed to injuries after she was hit by a car, a local animal welfare group said.

    Woodbridge police officers rushed the first dog to a veterinarian after she was struck by a car, but the dog died in transit, Woodbridge Animal Group said in a post on its Facebook page.

    Another female dog was found alive in the same general vicinity the same week, the group said. Both dogs resembled pitbulls, were the same age, had the same collar and were in the “same poor condition, [with the] same flat feet and urine irritation as if they were crated too long in their own filth,” according to the group.

    “IF YOU DO NOT WANT YOUR DOGS ANYMORE PLEASE WALK THEM INTO OUR SHELTER, NO QUESTIONS ASKED. PLEASE DO NOT PUT THE DOGS IN DANGER OF BEING KILLED BY A CAR OR PEOPLE IN DANGER BY THE DOGS CAUSING A SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON THE HIGHWAY,” the group wrote in a message to the dogs’ owner.

    Both WAG and a “private citizen” are offering monetary rewards for information leading to the person or persons who abandoned the dogs, the post said.

