Wonky Bike Path Line in the East Village Fixed by DOT

It was fixed by Wednesday afternoon

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    The fixed bike path lane on Wednesday

    A wonkily painted bike path in the East Village quickly became a viral attraction after puzzled passerby posted photos of it on social media -- and just as quickly was fixed by the Department of Transportation. 

    Photos on Instgram showed the freshly painted bike path line swerving down East 10th Street, between 1st Avenue and Avenue A, on Tuesday afternoon.

    Comments on the original post ranged from disbelief to "You had one job."

    The DOT said in a statement Wednesday that it had been made aware of the situation and would address it.

    Indeed, when NBC New York went to the East Village site on Wednesday afternoon, the line had already been fixed.

