A Long Island woman who told police she found a hateful note on her car and discovered her tire was slashed after a group of teens yelled “Trump 2016!” at her made the story up, authorities said.

Adwoa Lewis, 19, of Baldwin, told police she was driving home around 11 p.m. on Sept. 2 when four teens confronted her, yelled “Trump 2016!” and told her she “didn’t belong here,” Nassau County police said.

Lewis said she woke up the next morning after parking her car in front of her house and discovered her tire had been slashed. A note on her car read, “Go Home,” she told police.

But after carrying out an “extensive investigation,” police discovered the confrontation with the teens hadn’t taken place, and Lewis admitted she’d written the note and put it on her car.

Lewis has been charged with making a false punishable written statement and was released after receiving an appearance ticket, police said. She’s expected to appear in court on Sept. 24.