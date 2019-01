A 77-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a street in Brooklyn Wednesday evening.

Police said the woman was trying to cross Cropsey Avenue in the middle of the block, by Bay 32 Street, when she was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe going westbound on Cropsey.

The driver stayed on the scene, and the victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.