Woman Smashes Window at NYC Popeye's Because $4 Wicked Good Deal Doesn't Come With Soda - NBC New York
By Michael George

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    A woman angry that her Popeye's meal didn't come with a soda smashes a window. Police are now looking for her. 

    What to Know

    • Police are looking for a woman captured on video smashing a chair into the window of a Popeye's restaurant in New York City, shattering it

    • Employees say she was angry that her $4 Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soft drink

    • Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD

    Police are looking for a woman captured on surveillance video smashing the front window of a Popeye's restaurant with a chair, apparently angry because her $4 Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soft drink. 

    It happened at a Popeye's on Forest Avenue in Staten Island Sunday, according to police. Security video show the woman flipping off employees, then picking up a sign and throwing it. Finally, she uses a chair to smash a window. 

    An employee who didn't want to be identified told News 4 the customer was extremely drunk and extremely angry because the $4 Wicked Good Deal didn't come with a soda. Employees tried to explain that the deal includes an order of Wicked Chicken strips plus a side, a buttermilk biscuit and dipping sauce, but does not include a soft drink. They told her she was confused and may have been thinking of Wendy's $4 meal deal, but she was so irate she couldn't be reasoned with, the employee said. 

    "Hopefully they find her, I don't want her in this store," the employee said. 

    The NYPD is asking for help identifying the woman, last seen wearing a pink bandana, black jacket and jeans. Police think she's an adult between 18 and 25, though the tantrum she threw over a soda suggests otherwise.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

