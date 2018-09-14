Woman Hits, Kills Pedestrian on Pelham Parkway: NYPD

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a 57-year-old pedestrian with her car while driving drunk on Pelham Parkway in the Bronx Friday morning, police say.

Shakira Price, who works for the city Department of Education, was driving a 2010 Toyota eastbound on Pelham Parkway near Eastchester Road around 9:30 a.m. when she collided with a 2002 Kia being driven by a 72-year-old man, also going in the same direction, police said.

The Toyota traveled on and hit the pedestrian, who was trying to cross Pelham Parkway, according to police.

Price has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, DWI and DWAI. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

The NYPD Highway Collision Squad is investigating.