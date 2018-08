A bleeding woman was found stabbed to death inside a home on Long Island, police say.

Nassau County cops claim they found the 60-year-old woman stabbed inside a home on North Road in Great Neck just before 4 p.m. Monday.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows several investigators combing the area for clues.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.