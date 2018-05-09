Woman Found Dead, Stabbed in Back in Queens Home: NYPD

A 64-year-old woman was found stabbed in the back and killed inside her Queens home when her health aide grew concerned that she wasn't answering the door Wednesday, police say.

The health aide contacted the woman's daughter when there was no answer at the 8th Street home in Astoria, according to police.

The aide and the victim's daughter went into the home together, where they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive, and stabbed in the back, police said.

There was no sign of forced entry, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Donna Blanchard. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.