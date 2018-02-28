A 6-year-old child was badly hurt, an adult woman killed when they were hit by a car while trying to cross a New Jersey street Tuesday, authorities say.

The victims were crossing Valley Road near Birchwood Terrace in Wayne around 7 p.m. when a Chevy Impala hit them. The pedestrians were taken to a hospital, where the woman died within an hour after being hit.

The child remained hospitalized early Wednesday with serious injuries. The relationship between the victims wasn't immediately clear.

Neither the male driver nor the male passenger in the car was injured. No charges have been filed, but authorities say the investigation is ongoing.