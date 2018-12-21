What to Know Assisted living facility worker in NJ is accused of stealing from senior citizens, including a blind victim and a 96-year-old one, cops say

Kenisha Hollingsworth was arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards from elderly residents staying at the facility where she worked

Investigation allegedly uncovered that suspect was using the credit cards on Lyft rides, hotel rooms; Police say there may be more victims

An assisted living facility worker in New Jersey is accused of stealing from senior citizens, including a blind victim and a 96-year-old one, police say.

Kenisha Hollingsworth was arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards from elderly residents who were staying at the assisted living facility in Princeton where she worked, South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka announced Friday.

A four month investigation allegedly identified three victims, but police say there may be more.

“One victim was in his late 90’s, another victim was blind, so it wasn’t until their family members saw their credit card bills that they even realized there was a problem,” said Det. Brady Shelcusky.

The investigation allegedly uncovered that the suspect was using the credit cards on Lyft rides and hotel rooms.

Police believe Hollingsworth stole the credit card numbers from mail sent to the residents.

Hollingsworth, who also had outstanding traffic warrants out of Englishtown, New Brunswick and South Brunswick, was charged with three counts of credit card theft, theft of movable property and fraud, and turned over to Englishtown Police, authorities say.

Attorney information for Hollingsworth was not immediately known.

Police are unsure at this time the exact amount of money allegedly stolen from the victims and are waiting for credit card bills to reveal the extent of the thefts.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to call 732-329-4000 ext. 7496.