A 21-year-old woman died after she was found unconscious with trauma to her neck in the basement of a Bronx building, the NYPD said.

The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive at a building on Nelson Avenue in Morris Heights, police said.

The woman’s boyfriend is currently being questioned, according to police.

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name. An investigation is ongoing.