Woman, 21, Found Dead in NYC Basement With Neck Trauma: NYPD - NBC New York
Published 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 21-year-old woman died after she was found unconscious with trauma to her neck in the basement of a Bronx building

    • The woman was found at a building on Nelson Avenue in Morris Heights, police said

    • The woman’s boyfriend is currently being questioned, according to police

    A 21-year-old woman died after she was found unconscious with trauma to her neck in the basement of a Bronx building, the NYPD said.

    The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive at a building on Nelson Avenue in Morris Heights, police said.

    The woman’s boyfriend is currently being questioned, according to police.

    Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name. An investigation is ongoing.

