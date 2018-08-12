Winning Ticket for $245M Powerball Jackpot Sold on Staten Island

The sole winning ticket for a $245 million Powerball jackpot was sold on Staten Island, lottery officials say.

The ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop on Hyland Boulevard.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing were: 05-43-56-62-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2.

The jackpot has a cash value of $147.8 million.

In May, a winning ticket for a $315.3 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Hackensack, New Jersey.

In March, a New Jersey man who was playing for only the second time in his life won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot. He bought the ticket at a Lukoil station in Riverdale.

