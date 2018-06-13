Water Quality Advisory Issued for 47 New Jersey Beaches

What to Know
Officials in New Jersey have issued a water quality advisory for 47 beaches in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties
The state’s Department of Environmental Protection issued the warning Wednesday morning
While officials advice against swimming at the locations in, the beaches will still remain open
New Jersey State Sanitary Code require that the level of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample. This type of bacteria, which is found in animal and human waste, is an indicator of possible contamination within bathing waters.
In recent weeks, numerous beaches along the Jersey Shore have been found to have unsafe levels of this fecal bacteria. However, this latest advisory targets the highest number of beaches so far this season.
If bacteria levels exceed the recreational standard, there are two courses actions that take place: either issue advisories or go forth with beach closings.
Advisories are issued by the local health agency when any initial sample exceeds the state standard at the bathing beach where the sample was collected.
Swimming advisories warn the public of possible unhealthy water conditions. Continuous sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within the standard.
Beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. These closings remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bacteria levels are again below the standard.
The 47 beaches, which are found in that were issued water quality advisories are:
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City
Beach (Ocean): Dover Ave
Beach (Ocean): Michigan
Beach (Ocean): Texas
Beach (Ocean): Chelsea
Beach (Ocean): Missouri
Beach (Ocean): Illinois
Beach (Ocean): Bartram
Beach (Ocean): Albany Ave Ocean Front
Beach (Ocean):Kentucky
Margate City
Beach (Ocean):Clermont Ave
Beach (Ocean): Osborne
Beach (Ocean):Gladstone Ave
Ventnor City
Beach (Ocean): Dorset
Beach (Ocean):Washington
Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave
Beach (Ocean): New Haven
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May City
Beach (Ocean): Grant
Beach (Ocean):Philadelphia
Beach (Ocean): Queen North
Lower Township
Beach (Ocean):Richmond Ave
Wildwood City
Beach (Ocean):Montgomery
Beach (Ocean): Bennett
Wildwood Crest Borough
Beach (Ocean):Jefferson
Beach (Ocean): Miami
Beach (Ocean): Orchid
Beach (Ocean):Hollywood
Beach (Ocean):Forgetmenot
Beach (Ocean):Lavendar
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Deal Borough
Beach (Ocean):Hathaway Avenue Beach
Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave
Beach (Ocean): Deal Casino
Loch Arbour Village
Beach (Ocean): Village Beach Club
Long Branch City
Beach (Ocean): Joline
Beach (Ocean): Elberon Beach Club
Beach (Ocean): South Bath
Beach (Ocean): North Bath
Beach (Ocean): Atlantic Ave
Beach (Ocean): Ocean Beach Club
Neptune Township
Beach (Ocean):Broadway
Sea Girt Borough
Beach (Ocean): Neptune Pl
Spring Lake Borough
Beach (Ocean): Brown Ave S
Beach (Ocean): York Ave
OCEAN COUNTY
Brick Township
Beach (River):Windward Beach
Pine Beach Borough
Beach (River): East Beach Station Ave
Point Pleasant Beach Borough
Beach (Ocean):Maryland
Seaside Park Borough
Beach (Bay): 5th Ave Bay Front
Toms River Township
Beach (Bay): Shelter Cove