Water Quality Advisory Issued for 47 New Jersey Beaches

File Photo: Beach and water view in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

What to Know Officials in New Jersey have issued a water quality advisory for 47 beaches in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection issued the warning Wednesday morning

While officials advice against swimming at the locations in, the beaches will still remain open

Officials in New Jersey have issued a water quality advisory for 47 beaches.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection issued the warning Wednesday morning.

While officials advice against swimming at the locations in, the beaches will still remain open.

The advisories are for beaches in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

New Jersey State Sanitary Code require that the level of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample. This type of bacteria, which is found in animal and human waste, is an indicator of possible contamination within bathing waters.

In recent weeks, numerous beaches along the Jersey Shore have been found to have unsafe levels of this fecal bacteria. However, this latest advisory targets the highest number of beaches so far this season.

If bacteria levels exceed the recreational standard, there are two courses actions that take place: either issue advisories or go forth with beach closings.

Advisories are issued by the local health agency when any initial sample exceeds the state standard at the bathing beach where the sample was collected.

Swimming advisories warn the public of possible unhealthy water conditions. Continuous sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within the standard.

Beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. These closings remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bacteria levels are again below the standard.

The 47 beaches, which are found in that were issued water quality advisories are:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City

Beach (Ocean): Dover Ave

Beach (Ocean): Michigan

Beach (Ocean): Texas

Beach (Ocean): Chelsea

Beach (Ocean): Missouri

Beach (Ocean): Illinois

Beach (Ocean): Bartram

Beach (Ocean): Albany Ave Ocean Front

Beach (Ocean):Kentucky

Margate City

Beach (Ocean):Clermont Ave

Beach (Ocean): Osborne

Beach (Ocean):Gladstone Ave

Ventnor City

Beach (Ocean): Dorset

Beach (Ocean):Washington

Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave

Beach (Ocean): New Haven

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May City

Beach (Ocean): Grant

Beach (Ocean):Philadelphia

Beach (Ocean): Queen North

Lower Township

Beach (Ocean):Richmond Ave

Wildwood City

Beach (Ocean):Montgomery

Beach (Ocean): Bennett

Wildwood Crest Borough

Beach (Ocean):Jefferson

Beach (Ocean): Miami

Beach (Ocean): Orchid

Beach (Ocean):Hollywood

Beach (Ocean):Forgetmenot

Beach (Ocean):Lavendar

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Deal Borough

Beach (Ocean):Hathaway Avenue Beach

Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave

Beach (Ocean): Deal Casino

Loch Arbour Village

Beach (Ocean): Village Beach Club

Long Branch City

Beach (Ocean): Joline

Beach (Ocean): Elberon Beach Club

Beach (Ocean): South Bath

Beach (Ocean): North Bath

Beach (Ocean): Atlantic Ave

Beach (Ocean): Ocean Beach Club

Neptune Township

Beach (Ocean):Broadway

Sea Girt Borough

Beach (Ocean): Neptune Pl

Spring Lake Borough

Beach (Ocean): Brown Ave S

Beach (Ocean): York Ave

OCEAN COUNTY

Brick Township

Beach (River):Windward Beach

Pine Beach Borough

Beach (River): East Beach Station Ave

Point Pleasant Beach Borough

Beach (Ocean):Maryland

Seaside Park Borough

Beach (Bay): 5th Ave Bay Front

Toms River Township

Beach (Bay): Shelter Cove