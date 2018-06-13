Water Quality Advisory Issued for 47 New Jersey Beaches - NBC New York
Water Quality Advisory Issued for 47 New Jersey Beaches

Published 37 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    File Photo: Beach and water view in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Officials in New Jersey have issued a water quality advisory for 47 beaches in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties

    • The state’s Department of Environmental Protection issued the warning Wednesday morning

    • While officials advice against swimming at the locations in, the beaches will still remain open

    Officials in New Jersey have issued a water quality advisory for 47 beaches.

    The state’s Department of Environmental Protection issued the warning Wednesday morning.

    While officials advice against swimming at the locations in, the beaches will still remain open.

    The advisories are for beaches in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

    Getty Images

    New Jersey State Sanitary Code require that the level of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample. This type of bacteria, which is found in animal and human waste, is an indicator of possible contamination within bathing waters.

    In recent weeks, numerous beaches along the Jersey Shore have been found to have unsafe levels of this fecal bacteria. However, this latest advisory targets the highest number of beaches so far this season.

    If bacteria levels exceed the recreational standard, there are two courses actions that take place: either issue advisories or go forth with beach closings.

    Advisories are issued by the local health agency when any initial sample exceeds the state standard at the bathing beach where the sample was collected.

    Swimming advisories warn the public of possible unhealthy water conditions. Continuous sampling is conducted until water quality results are again within the standard.

    Beaches are closed if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard. These closings remain in effect until subsequent sampling indicates bacteria levels are again below the standard.

    The 47 beaches, which are found in that were issued water quality advisories are:

    ATLANTIC COUNTY

    Atlantic City

    Beach (Ocean): Dover Ave

    Beach (Ocean): Michigan

    Beach (Ocean): Texas

    Beach (Ocean): Chelsea

    Beach (Ocean): Missouri

    Beach (Ocean): Illinois

    Beach (Ocean): Bartram

    Beach (Ocean): Albany Ave Ocean Front

    Beach (Ocean):Kentucky

    Margate City

    Beach (Ocean):Clermont Ave

    Beach (Ocean): Osborne

    Beach (Ocean):Gladstone Ave

    Ventnor City

    Beach (Ocean): Dorset

    Beach (Ocean):Washington

    Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave

    Beach (Ocean): New Haven

    CAPE MAY COUNTY

    Cape May City

    Beach (Ocean): Grant

    Beach (Ocean):Philadelphia

    Beach (Ocean): Queen North

    Lower Township

    Beach (Ocean):Richmond Ave

    Wildwood City

    Beach (Ocean):Montgomery

    Beach (Ocean): Bennett

    Wildwood Crest Borough

    Beach (Ocean):Jefferson

    Beach (Ocean): Miami

    Beach (Ocean): Orchid

    Beach (Ocean):Hollywood

    Beach (Ocean):Forgetmenot

    Beach (Ocean):Lavendar

    MONMOUTH COUNTY

    Deal Borough

    Beach (Ocean):Hathaway Avenue Beach

    Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave

    Beach (Ocean): Deal Casino

    Loch Arbour Village

    Beach (Ocean): Village Beach Club

    Long Branch City

    Beach (Ocean): Joline

    Beach (Ocean): Elberon Beach Club

    Beach (Ocean): South Bath

    Beach (Ocean): North Bath

    Beach (Ocean): Atlantic Ave

    Beach (Ocean): Ocean Beach Club

    Neptune Township

    Beach (Ocean):Broadway

    Sea Girt Borough

    Beach (Ocean): Neptune Pl

    Spring Lake Borough

    Beach (Ocean): Brown Ave S

    Beach (Ocean): York Ave

    OCEAN COUNTY

    Brick Township

    Beach (River):Windward Beach

    Pine Beach Borough

    Beach (River): East Beach Station Ave

    Point Pleasant Beach Borough

    Beach (Ocean):Maryland

    Seaside Park Borough

    Beach (Bay): 5th Ave Bay Front

    Toms River Township

    Beach (Bay): Shelter Cove

