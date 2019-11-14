What to Know A man and his 8-year-old injured when a vehicle plowed into them on the sidewalk, police said

A targeted attack in Harlem left a man and his 8-year-old injured when a vehicle plowed into them on the sidewalk before two men got out and slashed the 32-year-old father, according to police.

The NYPD on Thursday released a video showing the father and son walking down West 112th Street on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. That's when a white BMW zoomed through the street, jumped over the curb and knocked the man and his son through a gate.

The incident appeared unintentional until the driver backed up into the street and got out of the car with a passenger.

Police say the two ran up to the injured victims, slashed the man, returned to the car where another passenger inside swapped to the driver seat and quickly drove away.

There were several witnesses who were at the scene, the video showed. One of them can be seen walking up to the victims, picking up the child into their arms and carrying him to safety.

Both victims were later transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The identity of the victims were not released and police are searching for the suspects. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).