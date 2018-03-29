Police are searching for the man behind a wicked crime in New Jersey that was caught on surveillance video. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, March 30, 2018)

What to Know A brazen vandal was captured on surveillance video smashing a New Jersey church's religious display to bits just days before Easter Sunday

Police say the Ten Commandments plaque was destroyed outside Our Lady of Victories Church in Jersey City on Holy Thursday

The church's pastor says the church has been targeted by vandals before after someone destroyed the statue of Mary

Police say they are on the hunt for a brazen vandal caught on camera destroying a religious display in New Jersey during one of the holiest weeks of the year.

The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a Ten Commandments plaque in front of the Our Lady of Victories Church in Jersey City on Holy Thursday and knocking it to the ground, smashing it to bits.

Afterwards, the man is seen just casually walking away from the church.

Police released surveillance footage of the vandal



With just days before Easter Sunday, the Rev. Michael Gubernat said that is the most concerning part of the crime.

The church has been targeted by vandals before after someone destroyed the statue of Mary in front of the church, and the pastor says it has been broken at least four or five times in the last few years. It’s not clear if Thursday’s vandal is the same person responsible for the previous destruction.

“It’s happening a lot more and that’s a dangerous sign,” Gubernat said.

Police say they are investigating and urge witnesses to call authorities with tips.

