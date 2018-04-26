Van Plunges Off Barrier on One New York Highway, Falls to Another Highway Below - NBC New York
Van Plunges Off Barrier on One New York Highway, Falls to Another Highway Below

    At least one person was injured when a van flipped off a barrier on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers early Thursday and fell onto the Bronx River Parkway below, authorities said. 

    The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle while heading westbound on the Cross County Parkway and ended up on the southbound side of the Bronx River Parkway below. The extent of the person's injuries weren't immediately clear.

    Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene, with multiple emergency vehicles managing traffic as cops and others surrounded the heavily damaged van, which appeared flipped on its side in the median. 

    Chopper 4 said two lanes on the Bronx River Parkway were closed as authorities investigated, causing heavy delays. 

